Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY HIGH TO TAKE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019-2020 SBDM COUNCIL APRIL 8-12

on 04/04/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Barren County High School will be taking nominations for parent representatives for the SBDM Council for the 2019-2020 school year.

Nominations will be taken April 8 thru April 12 at 3 in the afternoon. Elections will be held from 7:30 to 3:30 on April 15 and 16 in the offices of Barren County High School and Trojan Academy.

Contact Brandy Pendygraft at BCHS at 270-651-6315 if you wish to be placed on the ballot.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY HIGH TO TAKE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019-2020 SBDM COUNCIL APRIL 8-12”

Please Leave a Reply

 

Person of the Day

DR. ANDY TURNER

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.