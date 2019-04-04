BARREN COUNTY HIGH TO TAKE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019-2020 SBDM COUNCIL APRIL 8-12

on 04/04/2019 |

Barren County High School will be taking nominations for parent representatives for the SBDM Council for the 2019-2020 school year.

Nominations will be taken April 8 thru April 12 at 3 in the afternoon. Elections will be held from 7:30 to 3:30 on April 15 and 16 in the offices of Barren County High School and Trojan Academy.

Contact Brandy Pendygraft at BCHS at 270-651-6315 if you wish to be placed on the ballot.