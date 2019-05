0 Shares

On April 19th, 2019, the Barren County Sheriff’s office began an investigation of possible sexual abuse involving a victim under 12 years of age.

On May 17th, 2019, the Barren County Sheriff’s office executed an arrest warrant against 53 year old Larry Moulder, of Reynolds Street in Cave City.

Moulder was charged with Rape 1st degree, Sodomy 1st degree, Sexual Assault 1st degree, and Incest.

Moulder was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.