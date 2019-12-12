Barren County man breaks into church, arrested while intoxicated

0 Shares

A Barren County man is behind bars after breaking into a church while intoxicated.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Jeremy Allen Harper was discovered inside a church along Park City-Glasgow Road Monday evening. Police said he had made a call from the church phone number. When police arrived, police saw the rear door open at the church.

Police said the front door was damaged because Harper had thrown rocks at the glass door when he attempted to enter.

Harper admitted to having used drugs before entering the church. He told police he entered the church to get away from potential harm of another person.

Harper was charged with third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, public intoxication with a controlled substance, and third degree criminal trespassing.

