Barren County Middle School teacher arrested, charged with sex crimes

William K. Gardner, 27, was arrested Oct. 26, 2019 at the Barren County Sheriff's Office. Gardner is a teacher at Barren County Middle School and is charged with sex crimes after admitting to having sex with a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. BARREN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.

A Barren County Middle School teacher was arrested early Saturday morning on sex related crimes.

William “Kyle” Gardner, 27, of Glasgow was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree rape, five counts of first degree sexual abuse and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

A 13-year-old girl confirmed to social services and police that sexual contact was made between she and Gardner, according to Barren County Sheriff’s Office Detective Adam Bow’s narrative in Gardner’s citation.

The girl later said at a child advocacy center that Gardner made sexual contact with her on five different occasions.

Gardner was interviewed at the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed he admitted to “having sexual intercourse with the female juvenile on three different occasions,” the citation said.

Gardner also told police he blocked the girl on Snapchat because “he thought someone may have found out about their relationship and feared getting into trouble.”

Gardner is an eighth grade social studies teacher, according to Barren County Middle School’s webpage.

“Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students,” Barren County Schools said in a statement Saturday.

Barren County Schools faced a similar situation in May. Randall Hastedt, a bus driver for the school system, was charged after offering money to a female student to show her breasts.

Gardner is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1 p.m. He is being held in the Barren County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.