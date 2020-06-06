Barren County Reads and Feeds Awarded a Grant to Support Summer Literacy

0 Shares

Glasgow, KY – May 19, 2020 – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded BC Reads & Feeds a $3000 grant to support summer literacy. This local grant is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.

“We are so fortunate to have the support of Dollar General Literacy Foundation. They are an amazing community partner, and this grant will allow us to distribute hundreds of books this summer to children throughout the community. We can’t thank them enough for their support.” – CheyAnne Fant, Director of Nutrition and Community Services for Barren County Schools

BC Reads and Feeds is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide food and books to children in need during the summer months and during the COVID-19 Pandemic. While the Federal Summer Feeding Program provides breakfast and lunch meals with this program, BC Reads and Feeds goes beyond that to provide meals for the weekend in the form of “Big Red Bags” that are filled with fruits, vegetables, fresh meats, grains, and special treats in addition to free books to help combat the summer slide! Over the last three summers, #BCReadsandFeeds served over 139,000 meals and distributed over 15,000 books!

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

