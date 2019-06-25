Barren County receives nearly $20,000 for emergency food, shelter programs

0 Shares

Barren County has been chosen to receive nearly $20,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

According to a press release from the County Judge Executive’s Office, Barren County received $19,543 from a national board related to the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the news release, the funds will be appropriated through a local board, made up of local officials, service agency representatives, and citizens of Barren County.

The local board will be responsible for selecting agencies to receive the funding. According to the criteria, the agency must be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter program.

Barren County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to Community Relief Fund for Glasgow-Barren County, Inc., Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc., and Barren River Area Safe Space, Inc.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must complete an application. Application forms may be obtained from Sherry Jones at the Office of the Barren County Judge Executive. The phone number is (270) 651-3338.

Barren County Judge Executive fax number is (270) 651-2844, the email is sjones@glasgow-ky.com.

According to a news release, the deadline for applications is 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.