Barren County school board to meet in special session tonight

The Barren County Board of Education will have a special-called meeting tonight at the Barren County High School Library. On the agenda are two closed sessions, one being the discussion of a possible hiring or dismissal of an employee.

Barren County High School’s Site Based Decision Making Council met this past weekend to select a new principal for Barren County High School. While it is not confirmed, Barren County High School has an opening for a principal position as current Principal Brad Johnson is retiring.

WCLU will bring you the latest coverage of this development as it is made known.

