Barren County school district sets tax rate, proposes 180 degree cameras for bus safety violations

The Barren County school district set the tax rate for next fiscal year in their monthly meeting Thursday.

The rate will be 6.75 cents per $100 of assesed PVA value on real and personal property. Finance Director Joe Murley tells WCLU News this rate is just slightly above the compensating rate but will remain the same as it was in 2018.

In other items discussed, Director of Transportation Chip Jenkins told the board about plans to put 180-degree cameras on the stop arms of buses. Jenkins said this will help identify drivers who do not stop when children are loading and unloading.

Assistant Superintendent of Barren County Schools Cortni Crews recognized several students and staff for their service and various accomplishments.

