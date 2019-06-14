Barren County Schools board meets, school to start Aug. 14

0 Shares

The Barren County School Board met last night.

While the agenda was primarily consent items such as student travel and approval of employee leave, the board did approve the school calendar.

School officials say Barren County Schools will begin Aug. 14, a week later than the district usually begins. Officials say this will not cause drastic changes in the school system’s schedule, but the amendment will shorten the winter break.

A covered sidewalk project is currently underway as the school district finishes construction on the Area Technology Center, or commonly known Trade School.

Two students were honored for having perfect attendance. Hannah Brown of Park City Elementary was honored for having perfect attendance through sixth grade. Thomas Houchens, a recent graduate of Barren County, was presented a $1000 check for having perfect attendance throughout all years of school.