Barren County Schools considers nurse employer, chooses Cumberland Family Medical

105 Shares

From left, board members Mike Miller, Shelley Groce, Tammy Groce and Superintendent of BC Schools Bo Matthews listen as Shelley asks a question regarding health program proposals. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – With a failing state budget, many quasi-governmental agencies like health departments have been forced to cut extra sources of spending. The Barren River District Health Department recently announced its termination of a contract with Barren County Schools.

Listen!

The Barren County Board of Education met in special session Sept. 19 to choose a new provider of its school nurses.

The school system was given three proposals. TJ Regional Health, Cumberland Family Medical and Family Health Services applied and proposed details. Graves Gilbert Clinic applied but had not offered a proposal to the committee by the Sept. 19 deadline.

In a criteria chart, the committee compiled proposals to create a comparative analysis for the board members. Of the three proposals, Cumberland Family Medical was chosen.

In short, Cumberland Family Medical will not cost Barren County Schools. The programs offered will also include mental health services, something the BRHD never offered. TJ Regional Health and Family Health Services indicated they would provide “counseling” in the mental health category.

Cumberland Family Medical has also indicated it plans to pay nurses $24 per hour, nearly $4 more than BRHD. Insurance premiums will be cheaper across the board for nurses. For a single insurance plan the monthly premium is $988.56. With the new insurance, nurses will pay $520 monthly. The insurance is through Anthem.

The district has nine nurses across its schools, with one nurse covering the campus on Trojan Trail. In addition to the registered nurses, two nurse practitioners will be allocated to work in the school district. According to Director of Special Programs Cynthia York, this would mean certain tests like strep indicators could be administered.

Megan Richardson, a registered nurse, says she is satisfied with the board’s decision. She tells WCLU News change is an expectation when being a state employee.

“We were sacrificing pay that we could be making in the hospitals for other things such as schedules,” Richardson says. “It’s going to be an adjustment, but anything in healthcare is an adjustment – each day you go to work. So, you have to learn to take on the new with a smile and an open mind.”

Two board members, Shelley Groce and Dr. Joey Newberry, recused themselves from voting. Groce cites her employment with Glasgow Pediatric Associates as a conflict of interest. Newberry is a dentist and cites his recusal in connection to all proposals having a dental services implication.

Cumberland Family Medical will begin employing the district’s nurses in January. The BRHD contract expires in December. The partnership with BRHD lasted around 10 years, according to York.

*Correction statement: In the original article, health insurance premiums were listed as $988.56 and $520 annually. This error has since been revised to a per monthly basis for the respective organizations offering the health insurance. WCLU News regrets this error.