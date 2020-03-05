Barren County Schools names several distinguished educators

4 Shares

Tina Sharp stands in her classroom during a presentation with the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership class on March 18, 2019. Sharp was recently named a Distinguished Educator by Barren County Schools.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County School system has named several educators as Distinguished Educators.

Chrisn King, Tina Sharp, Kessa Moody, Kelli Barrett and Susie Lucas were named as recipients of the accolade Wednesday.

King is a teacher at Red Cross Elementary. She received the accolade in literacy.

The award goes to an educator who “excels at modeling and promoting a lifelong love of literacy in students and engages students in challenging texts to build reading and writing skills and strategies within diverse texts and for a variety of purposes.”

Sharp teaches at North Jackson Elementary. She was honored in innovation. That award is given to an educator “who excels in using unique and innovative instructional strategies and technology to engage students in meaningful learning.”

Moody is a special education educator at Barren County High School. That accolade honors an educator that serves “as a model of inclusivity and advocating for the learning of all students.”

Barrett was honored as teacher mentor at Barren Count Middle School. The school system describes the recipient as an educator “who goes above and beyond in guiding, leading, and supporting new teachers.”

Lucas is also a teacher at North Jackson Elementary. She is honored in the visual and performing arts field. That award represents an educator “who stands out among their colleagues as a master teacher who models being a professional educator.”

The school system also said those educators’ names were submitted to Western Kentucky University for consideration of the WKU Distinguished Educator Award.

