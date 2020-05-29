Barren County Schools offers technology needs to Barren County Family Court

95 Shares

Steve Gumm, left, and Anthony Frazier, right, speak with Barren County Family Court Judge Mica Pence during a conference about granting technology needs to the court before reopening. The three held a meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky courtrooms are set to reopen next week as coronavirus restrictions lessen across the commonwealth, and Barren County Family Court is working alongside Barren County Schools to provide technological access to hearings.

Mica Pence, Barren County Family Court judge, said courts have made drastic changes to their operations since the onset of restrictions some two months ago. With those restrictions came the need for more accommodations to limit in-person contact.

While cameras and audio capabilities exist in the family courtroom, the system is designed to be a closed-circuit feed, which means the feed is unable to be accessed for broadcast.

Pence said while most of her hearings are confidential, domestic violence and divorce hearings are permitted to be open to the public.

“Now there is technology to do that, in a way, in both district and circuit court, but there’s not here,” Pence said. “So, we had to come up with a way that we could allow people to come in and participate with those who are still going to appear remotely.”

Barren County Family Court continues to use online video conferencing tools like Zoom, Skype and Google Meets. The issue lies in the inability to provide lawful access to the public on such cases that allow access.

As for social distancing, the Barren County Family Courtroom normally holds 20 people, and that includes attorneys. But that’s a stretch for current limitations imposed by the Barren County Courthouse and Kentucky Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton handed down a directive May 15 that gave direction regarding a reopening of Kentucky’s courtrooms on June 1 that still requires tight regulations.

One of the items in the directive requires all hearings to be conducted remotely unless a judge determines an in-person hearing is necessary. With that directive, most cases will be heard via video teleconference, but the technology need inside Barren County Family Court’s rooms is limited.

That’s why Pence contacted Barren County Schools.

She said she knew Barren County Schools “had been great with technology.” Considering their capabilities and her sister’s recommendation to reach out, Pence decided to contact them.

Steve Gumm serves as the school district’s Director of Technical Services, and he joined Director of Pupil and Personnel Anthony Frazier recently to offer some guidance to Pence regarding the technology needs.

Gumm assessed the courtroom’s needs and what additional equipment would be necessary to accommodate hearings in the future.

Barren County Schools will provide headsets with microphones and additional laptops for those that have to be inside the courtroom.

Pence said at least seven people must be inside the courtroom during a custody hearing, and additional people may be present if witnesses are present.

The changes in courts during the pandemic has given light to a new way of conducting business. Pence thinks courtrooms could shift their operations in the future to accommodate lawyers and clients.

“I think that we’re going to be able to utilize technology to have access to more professionals that do not have to spend their day waiting for a court hearing,” Pence said.

