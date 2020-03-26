Barren County Schools shifts food distribution, staff schedules

4 Shares

Lesley Shive, Barren County High School freshman science teacher, fills a bag with food while Lisa Birdsell, bus monitor, holds the bag on March 20, 2020.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools said its daily food distribution and staff presence in the school district will be limited beginning next week.

Food Distribution

The school system, like many others around the state, distributes lunch and breakfast meals to students in Barren County each day. The school system prepares meals and sends buses with volunteers to distribute the meals.

With the onset of the COVID-19 closure midpoint, the school system has decided to limit its staff, student and volunteer exposure to each other by altering its delivery schedule.

“We’re trying to thoughtfully think about the health of our staff, students and families in our community,” said Bo Matthews, superintendent of Barren County Schools. “This is just another way to limit exposures and contacts with one another but still be able to deliver five-day-a-week meal programming.”

Beginning March 30, meal service will change to a Monday and Thursday delivery format. The school system said meals delivered Monday will provide for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday deliveries will cover Thursday and Friday.

Some of the meals provided include temperature specific foods.

“For your safety, all cold/ perishable items should be stored at/ or below 40 degrees. Some meals will need to be heated to preparation for assembly or cooking,” a Wednesday letter said.

Meal delivery will continue through spring break, but no iLearn@Home instruction will take place. Spring break is scheduled April 6-10.

Staffing in buildings

Staff will also be off campus more often.

Barren County Schools said staff will be in buildings on Monday and Thursday. While this means staff will be away from buildings more frequently, teachers will continue providing assistance from home in regard to iLearn@Home.

The Barren County Central Office location in downtown Glasgow will be open for calls and emails Monday through Friday.

Healthy Kids Clinic

Nurse practitioners will be available at the Trojan Academy, located along Trojan Trail in Glasgow.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Healthy Kids Clinic, according to that letter. The clinic is open Monday through Friday. Appointments may also be made by calling the clinic at (844) 435-0900.

The clinic also offers mental health services.

