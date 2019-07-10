Barren County Schools to host open enrollment Thursday

0 Shares

Barren County Schools will host open enrollment July 11 at all Barren County School locations. School officials say open enrollment will be from noon until 6 p.m.

Director of Pupil Personnel Anthony Frazier told WCLU News what the school district has to offer for

students.

Frazier says basic documentation like a birth certificate, social security card and immunization records

are necessary to enroll a child. Frazier says a complete listing of items needed to bring can be found on

barren.kyschools.us or you may call Barren County Schools’ Central Office at (270) 651-3787.