Barren County Schools working through evening to enact iLearn at Home; GIS to meet this evening regarding COVID-19

School officials with the Barren County School system discuss possible measures in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic March 11, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools is actively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system was working diligently at its central office Wednesday afternoon to assess what action it needs to take. Superintendent Bo Matthews said the school system has taken necessary precautions, per the Center for Disease Control.

The school system met with its custodial staff Wednesday morning, Matthews said. Cleaning methods and supplies available were also assessed.

According to Matthews, Gov. Andy Beshear indicated via a meeting with Kentucky superintendents Wednesday that schools could be closed beginning next week. Matthews said that closure could last up to two weeks, and the school system is assessing use of its non-instructional iLearn at Home days.

“We’re working on activating our additional iLearn at Home days that we’re approved to use already through the state,” Matthews said. “We’ll be trying to rapidly communicate and get that sent home with students tomorrow.”

Friday is slated as a staff contract day. Students will not be in class Friday. With the pending closure of Kentucky schools, Matthews said personnel are attempting to get information to students as quick as possible.

“If the governor takes action to shut down our schools on Monday, which appears to be a possibility, based on his press conference with superintendents,” Matthews said. “We could be looking at a closure of one to two weeks.”

Matthews told WCLU News the school system is working on a method to keep food services available to students. He said those actions will be made through Wednesday evening.

Glasgow Independent Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday evening in special session to approve non-instructional days. The school system does not normally execute NTI days, but the Kentucky Commissioner of Education has granted to waivers to school systems like Glasgow Independent Schools in case of a complete shutdown. That meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at Glasgow Board of Education.

Kentucky is currently in a state of emergency. That means necessary funding and resources have been released. Beshear also called for nursing facilities and other healthcare campuses to limit visitors amidst the pandemic. He also said places of worship should find alternate methods of sharing services this week.

“The next month is going to be critical,” said Gov. Beshear at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Beshear said if you’re well, but nervous, a hotline has been initiated to prevent the overwhelming of healthcare facilities. That hotline’s number is 1 (800) 722-5725.

“Right now we have to protect the lives and health of those most vulnerable,” Beshear said.

