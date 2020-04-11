Barren County sees its single most increase in confirmed Covid_19 cases

1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – It was Friday when Barren County saw its single most increase in confirmed

COVID-19 cases.

The Barren River District Health Department says Barren County has five confirmed cases as of

4:30 p.m. Friday. That’s a three case increase from Thursday’s two confirmations.

Eighty-four confirmed cases appear in the Barren River District, comprising Barren, Butler,

Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties.

All other counties in the district have confirmed cases. Butler has 11 cases, Edmonson has six,

Hart has one, Logan has four, Simpson has 15 and Warren County has 42 cases.

