Sat. Apr 11th, 2020

Barren County sees its single most increase in confirmed Covid_19 cases

April 11, 2020 Jason Thomas
Tweet
Share1
1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – It was Friday when Barren County saw its single most increase in confirmed
COVID-19 cases.
The Barren River District Health Department says Barren County has five confirmed cases as of
4:30 p.m. Friday. That’s a three case increase from Thursday’s two confirmations.
Eighty-four confirmed cases appear in the Barren River District, comprising Barren, Butler,
Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties.
All other counties in the district have confirmed cases. Butler has 11 cases, Edmonson has six,
Hart has one, Logan has four, Simpson has 15 and Warren County has 42 cases.

Please Leave a Reply