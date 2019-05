0 Shares

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on New Bowling Green Road.

David Houchens, 58, of Glasgow was transported to TJ Samson Hospital, then transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

After further investigation, Houchens was charged with a DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The investigation is on-going and the sheriff’s office says additional details are expected.