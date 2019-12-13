Barren County students design women’s health app, to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

135 Shares

Three Barren County High School students were recognized Friday for accomplishments in the inaugural Congressional App Challenge.

Dallas Dillon, Olivia Crowe and Zach Shearer received compliments for an app they developed called ThriveAB. The app is designed to support mothers struggling with postpartum depression.

“I also want to thank them for choosing such an important issue that impacts many Kentucky mothers for their app,” Congressman Brett Guthrie announced Friday in a Facebook post.

ThriveAB stands for Thrive after birth, said Barren County High School Project Lead the Way Biomedical Sciences Instructor Robert Bauer in a Friday Tweet.

“Great things happen when you have a vision and the drive to make that vision a reality,” Bauer’s Tweet said.

Dillon and Crowe created the app, and Shearer engineered the app. Shearer is a student in the Barren Skills program which was created in 2018.

Guthrie said he was “thrilled to host this challenge to help students develop and show off their STEM skills.” He said 41 submissions were received this year.

The app will be displayed at the United States Capitol, according to Guthrie’s post.

Related