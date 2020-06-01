Barren County voters begin ballot requests as primary election date looms

1 Shares

Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell holds an absentee ballot folder to demonstrate how voters should seal the envelope before sending them back to the Clerk's office.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Clerk’s Office recently announced new details in connection to this year’s primary election.

The election is set for June 23, which is a month from Kentucky’s normal primary election in May that was postponed due to COVID-19 directives.

Clerk Helena Birdwell said the mail-in process has taken flight as nearly 700 people had requested ballots since the State Board of Elections’ portal opened last month.

Voters can request a ballot online to refrain from visiting the polling location in Barren County, but a voting location will be made available to voters that prefer to cast their votes in person.

“We know we have to be able to accommodate a large number of voters because this is the only location in all of Barren County for voters to go on election day,” Birdwell said.

Birdwell said the location has changed. She told WCLU News in an earlier instance that a ballot box would be placed inside the Barren County Government Center, but that location has shifted to Barren County High School’s gymnasium.

“There will not be any other precincts open that day,” Birdwell said. “No matter what your normal precinct is, come to Barren County High School gym.”

Four to five stations will be in place inside the gymnasium, and the National Guard will be present to assist traffic flow inside the area. Voters will take their ballot into a booth and drop it in a voting machine, much like they would

Voters can continue requesting a ballot in a number of ways, but the online portal is the preferred method. Birdwell said voters may obtain a ballot by calling her office, emailing her or making a request at the window at her office.

The voting limitations were enacted by state government officials due to the ongoing pandemic. Birdwell said those directives have been discussed each day via video teleconferences with Kentucky’s county clerks.

The deadline to request a ballot is June 15, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 23.

Election procedures for the general election have not been discussed, Birdwell said.

“Hopefully we can be back to normal,” Birdwell said.

For more information, the Barren County Clerk’s Office may be reached at (270) 651-3783.

