Barren County woman discovered high at Mammoth Liquors in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A Barren County woman was arrested at Mammoth Liquors Thursday after police say she was high in a vehicle.

A Cave City police officer patrolled the parking lot and was purportedly waved down by an employee of the store. The employee told police a car was parked in the parking lot for a while, and that employee urged police to check on the car.

Someone was sitting in the driver seat, according to a news release. The vehicle was started and running. When police approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was observed.

Jenna Szabo was in the driver seat. Police say she rolled the window down and was “slow to respond.” She told police she was trying to figure out where she was going. She also said she was trying to go to a friend’s house.

Police say Szabo’s eyes were red and glossy and her speech slurred. She also appeared to have trouble staying awake.

After a field sobriety test, Szabo was arrested.

A subsequent search of Szabo’s vehicle resulted in the location of “a green leafy substance,” appearing to be marijuana. The substance was in a clear baggie in the passenger door and another bag was in the glove box.

Another baggie with 1 ½ yellow four scored bars which was identified as Xanax 2 mg. The pills were discovered in the floorboard. A pack of rolling papers and a rolled dollar bill was also in the center console.

Szabo said she had not taken any pills. She did admit to smoking marijuana five hours previous to the arrest.

Police say she faces charges relating to driving under influence (first offense), third degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Szabo was transported to Caverna Hospital for a blood draw. She was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

