Barren County woman wanted after stabbing another woman

A Barren County woman is on local law enforcement’s top list of fugitives after a Saturday stabbing.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Brooke Pierce, 26, who they said stabbed another woman Saturday. Pierce has since had an arrest warrant issued for her arrest.

A female was stabbed and brought to the T.J. Samson emergency room just after 10 a.m. Dec. 7, a news release said. Hospital staff notified police of the event.

Police interviewed the victim before she was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, and she told them she was stabbed at a residence along Tompkinsville Road. Pierce is currently wanted for first degree assault.

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact (270) 651-2771 or (270) 646-8771.

