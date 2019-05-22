Barren County’s Amy Irwin named Barren County High School principal, Johnson to retire

0 Shares

These are the words of the newest Barren County High School principal. Amy Irwin, former assistant principal at Barren County High School, will fill Brad Johnson’s shoes as he retires after June 30.

Superintendent of Barren County Schools Bo Matthews said Wednesday over a dozen people reached out to him regarding the principal position at Barren County High School. While there were many candidates for the position, Matthews said Irwin was the best choice.

Irwin has been in education for 23 years. Recently she worked at Barren County Middle School as the school’s guidance counselor. Irwin transitioned to Barren County High School as a college and career coordinator before assuming an assistant principal position over Barren County Schools’ newest building on Trojan Campus, the Innovation Zone.

Irwin praised Principal Brad Johnson for his work at Barren County High. Over the last four years, Johnson has made a point to create an environment where students feel cared about.

Irwin also said she is dedicated to ensuring students find a pathway before graduating. In her address to Wednesday’s audience, Irwin said she looks forward to helping students and staff.

And, while the job as a principal requires a person to extend themselves beyond what some would consider too much, Irwin says she’s dedicated to relating to each student and staff member.

Irwin will officially begin work July 1, 2019. Barren County Schools is set to return from the summer break Aug. 12.