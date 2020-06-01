Barren Courthouse reopens Monday with limitations

53 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Courthouse will return to some normalcy Monday as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed across the state.

The Kentucky Supreme Court has included the following procedures in re-opening the Courthouse:

Must wear a mask or other appropriate face covering while awaiting entry inside the facility. Individuals entering will be subject to a temperature check. Random temperature checks may be conducted also.

No purse, bag or any enclosed receptacle will be permitted in the building unless it is required for transportation of necessary medical items. All items are subject to visual inspection.

Entrance into the courthouse is limited to Attorneys, parties, persons who have been ordered to attend by a judge, and those needing access to the Circuit Clerk’s office.

Other members of the public will not be permitted n the building.

Court security will be outside to assist and log visitors who are entering the building. Visitors must provide a telephone number, address or other contact information;

There shall be no congregating in any area of the facility. Individuals shall leave the facility once their cases have concluded.

Social Distancing is required to protect the health of the employees.

Public access to court proceedings that are not confidential will be made available to members of the public upon request to the Circuit Clerk’s office.

For more information, the Barren County Circuit Clerk’s Office may be reached at (270) 651-3763.

