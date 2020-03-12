Barren, Glasgow Schools to close among others in area and state

0 Shares

Several area schools are cancelling face-to-face meetings in the coming days following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation Thursday afternoon. Beshear urged schools to close for two weeks in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Barren County Schools’ students will be out of the classroom beginning March 16. They will not return until March 27. The school system said students are instructed to complete iLearn at Home packets.

Glasgow Independent Schools announced Thursday that schools will close March 16 through April 13. Students will complete non-instructional work.

Metcalfe County Schools is closed through April 13. However, the schools will be in session Friday, March 13. The school system is urging students to be in class Friday for more information.

Warren County Schools is closed March 16 through April 10. Bowling Green Independent Schools is also closed through April 6.

