Barren property tax collection begins Friday

With 2020 just two months away, the 2019 Barren County property tax season has begun.

Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen tells WCLU News yellow tax cards were mailed earlier this week. This tax only applies to people who own property in Barren County.

“Of course, it’s very important when the customer comes in that they bring their yellow card with them when they’re paying their property taxes at the sheriff’s office,” Keen said. “They can mail them in, but many people come in to pay. November is the discount month.”

It’s crucial to bring the yellow card, according to Keen. In fact, he urges anyone who hasn’t received one soon to find where theirs may be, especially since the 2% discount will only be applied in November.

“If a person didn’t receive a yellow card, say, by the tenth of the month, they may want to call the sheriff’s office and check on that,” Keen said.

Keen says property owners can pay through December. After what is called the “face value period,” a penalty exists.

“You can pay them through December, obviously, and that’s what we call the face value period,” Keen said. “Once you get into January, there’s some penalties assessed with that.”

After April 15 delinquent taxes are given to the clerk’s office. Keen also adds if you pay with a card, a 3% card fee is added to your total.

