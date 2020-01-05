0 Shares

Barry Rowe, age 70 of Park City, KY, departed this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Clintwood, Virginia native was born on May 24, 1949 to the late Avery Rowe and Allene Stanley Rowe, who survives. He was married to Kay Shockley-Rowe, who preceded him in death.

Barry was a laborer.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory—three sons, Barry Christopher Rowe of Nevada, Jeff Rowe of Park City and Kenny Rowe (Michelle) of Park City; one daughter, Amanda Rowe of Park City; four grandchildren, Maddison Whittle, Charles Rowe, Dewey Rowe and Denise Rowe; three brothers, Larry Rowe (Toni), Roger Rowe (Lyvonne) and James Rowe (Pam) and five sisters, Lovella Pedigo (Guy), Melissa Axsom, Rhonda Hounshell, Sandy Lopez (Juan) and Candy Coha (Jeff).

MEMORIAL SERVICE

2 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020

Park City Senior Facility

Services

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Saturday

January 11, 2020

2:00 PM

Park City Senior Facility

Louisville Road

Park City, KY 42160

