Basketball Scoreboard, Saturday, January 25, 2020
Kentucky All “A” State Tournament-Quarterfinals
(Girls) Glasgow- 51 Danville – 59
(Boys) Metcalfe County- 55 Murray– 67
Girls
Barren County– 63 Allen County-Scottsville- 53
Hart County– 62 Cumberland County- 51
Russel County– 42 South Warren- 39
Warren East- 32 Bowling Green– 72
Warren Central– 48 Greenwood- 41
Franklin-Simpson- 35 Logan County– 42
Russelville– 50 Moore- 35
Boys
Barren County– 57 Allen County-Scottsville- 45
Monroe County- 50 Taylor County– 84
Hart County– 64 Cumberland County- 61
Edmonson County– 67 Russelville- 60
Russell County- 46 South Warren– 77
Warren East- 41 Bowling Green– 70
Warren Central– 70 Greenwood- 63
Franklin-Simpson- 51 Logan County– 65