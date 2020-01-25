Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

Basketball Scoreboard

Basketball Scoreboard, Saturday, January 25, 2020

Kentucky All “A” State Tournament-Quarterfinals

(Girls) Glasgow- 51     Danville – 59

(Boys) Metcalfe County- 55     Murray–  67

Girls

Barren County– 63     Allen County-Scottsville- 53

Hart County– 62     Cumberland County- 51

Russel County– 42     South Warren- 39

Warren East- 32     Bowling Green– 72

Warren Central– 48      Greenwood- 41

Franklin-Simpson- 35     Logan County– 42

Russelville– 50     Moore- 35

Boys

Barren County– 57     Allen County-Scottsville- 45

Monroe County- 50     Taylor County– 84

Hart County– 64     Cumberland County- 61

Edmonson County– 67    Russelville- 60

Russell County- 46     South Warren– 77

Warren East- 41     Bowling Green– 70

Warren Central– 70     Greenwood- 63

Franklin-Simpson- 51     Logan County– 65

 

