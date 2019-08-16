BC Schools works to secure school nurses as current grant expires

0 Shares

Barren County Schools is facing the loss of a grant through the Barren River District Health Department.

“As everyone knows, for years we have had a partnership with the local health area department. It’s been a great partnership,” Matthews says. “But we were notified just before school started that that grant will no longer be available to us. So, I didn’t want everyone to be alarmed. We still are under contract until Dec. 31. We’ve opened school and we still have all of our fantastic nurses in place, but we are working and looking for another option to provide those health services moving forward.”

According to Superintendent of Barren County Schools Bo Matthews, the Board of Education heard two presentations last night during a special-called meeting. Matthews says the Board of Education is pursuing other opportunities to maintain healthcare in the school system.

“Last night, we had Ms. Megan McMillan, with Cumberland Family Medical Centers, who came and made a presentation to our board,” Matthews says. “She shared what they have done for a number of years with school districts in central Kentucky. Our board is certainly considering that as an option. We will also be hearing from TJ Samson. I’ve spoken with CEO Neil Thornbury, and they’re going to be making a proposal. The board will be taking up both of those options and hopefully making a decision in September.”

The grant with the Barren River District Health Department expires Dec. 31.