BCEA approves purchase of property, paves way for potential industrial location in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Economic Authority approved Monday to purchase property for the advancement of a new industrial park.

The BCEA said approximately 152 acres of property will be the home of a new industrial park located one mile from the Highland Glen Industrial Park along New Bowling Green Road in Glasgow.

Property size, utilities and infrastructure, road access, development costs and land costs were considered in the purchase, according to a Monday BCEA press release. A prior committee of the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce completed an initial analysis in 2014. The committee looked at 25 potential parcels of land.

Three potential sites were assessed within the BCEA Property Committee.

The site along New Bowling Green Road is optimal in a number of ways, said BCEA Executive Director, Maureen Carpenter.

“Fortunately, with this particular property, it’s going to take very little infrastructure development,” Carpenter said. “It’s pretty much there.”

Carpenter said industrial parks are completed in phases, meaning the project could take one to two years before industry inhabits the property. She also said the economy could play a role in the development of the industrial park.

“Hopefully this will mean more looks from businesses looking to expand and hopefully future job creation for the community for its citizens,” Carpenter said.

The BCEA will complete additional due diligence before finalizing the purchase, according to the news release. That includes a Phase I environmental study, stream and wetlands assessment and an archeological survey.

Those assessments are completed because industries seeking to place their business on the property will seek that information, Carpenter said.

“Most projects, when they’re looking to locate, are looking for low risk and a very fast turnaround,” Carpenter said.

Once those assessments are complete the BCEA will market the property immediately, Carpenter said.

Carpenter said the purchase price of the property cannot be disclosed until the contract is finalized. David Peterson, chairman of the Barren County Economic Authority board, is set to sign the contract Tuesday, Carpenter said.

The property is located 3.3 miles from the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

“Its central location being within a day’s drive to 60 plus percent of the US population and manufacturing facilities, makes this location appealing for many different sectors such as advanced manufacturing, distribution and logistics,” the press release said.

