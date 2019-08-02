BCFC approves application for park grant, approves tax rates

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County could become home to one of only seven Miracle League parks in the United States. The Barren County Fiscal Court approved application for a grant yesterday during a special-called meeting.

According to Barren County Fiscal Court intern Mattea Wyatt, Barren County Parks and Recreation Director Charles Kerney was approached recently about building a park and playground for children with disabilities. Wyatt says this would only be the seventh park installed in the United States.

Wyatt says the park would eventually be sponsored by area businesses or of the like. She also says a possible location has already been discussed.

The court approved Wyatt to complete an application for a grant for the park. The court also approved a membership fee of $500 to join the Miracle League. In short, the league promotes relationships between a buddy mentor and an athlete with a disability.

The court also approved tax rates for the county. According to County-Judge Executive Micheal Hale those rates will remain the same.