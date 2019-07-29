BCS completes purchase of GCA property; to move preschool, personnel into GCA buildings

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will soon move preschool students and district personnel from area buildings into one building. The Barren County School board met in special session last Thursday.

The school system purchased the former Glasgow Christian Academy property that includes two buildings and 17 acres on Old Cavalry Drive in Glasgow.

According to Barren County Schools Superintendent Bo Matthews, the property was purchased to facilitate the district’s growing preschool program. Matthews also says the property will allow Barren County Schools’ district personnel to consolidate under one roof.

The district currently houses district personnel in its central office location near downtown Glasgow; the Commenwealth Plaza on the Glasgow Square; the Hillcrest Annex location on Roseville Road; and at its current Broadway property. Matthews says the Broadway property has been sold.

The buildings will undergo renovations prior to being used. Matthews says the property was perfect for the school system’s needs.

While some renovations will take a while to complete, Matthews says the school system’s goal is to have students in the building as early as December. Other renovations and move-ins could take over a year.

According to Matthews, once the transitions are complete the district will remove its assets and liquidate the properties.

Matthews says the ultimate goal is to “get everyone under one roof and out of the other properties.”