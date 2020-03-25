BCSO investigates trash can tampering in county

27 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigated multiple incidents involving cars striking trash cans along roadways.

The cans, pulled to the end of properties for pickup, have been purposely moved into the roadways. Police also say the unknown subjects moving the cans are also moving them miles from properties.

The BCSO says extra patrolling will be implemented in area during scheduled pickup times.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release information pertaining to the location of the tampering.

Anyone with information is urged to contact dispatch at (270) 651-5151.

