BCSO make additional arrest in Lick Branch Road criminal abuse investigation

0 Shares

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in an ongoing criminal abuse case.

Deputies responded to 1800 Lick Branch Road Oct. 17 to a report of child abuse. Police say when they arrived they confirmed the reports.

Matthew W. Brock, 43, and Robin Brock, 38, voluntarily came to the sheriff’s office, according to a citation.

Robin was recently served an indictment warrant and arrested on a first degree criminal abuse charge.

After police interviewed “several members” of the family they learned Matthew had used a “wooden paddle” on several members of the family over the last three years. Police also say Matthew had twisted and pulled one child’s arm. The child purportedly wore a sling “for several days” but was never provided medical care.

Matthew also used a broom to strike a member of the family, according to an arrest citation. That incident happened around two years ago, and that person sustained a cut to their head.

Just recently, Matthew purportedly strangled a member of the family. Police say the members of the family said the incident happened in August. When he strangled the family member they had difficulty breathing, the citation said.

Matthew admitted to using the “wooden paddle” on a child in the family. He also said he “had been in altercations with his wife.” He denied the injuries to the children’s arm and head, police said.

Matthew and Robin are lodged at the Barren County Detention Center. Matthew was arrested Oct. 17 and has been lodged at the jail on two separate $250,000 cash bonds.

Records indicate Matthew is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. Robin is also scheduled to appear Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

Related