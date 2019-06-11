WCLU

BEATRICE “BEA” ANNIE COULTER

Beatrice “Bea” Annie Coulter, 100, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 8, 2019.

She was born in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Thurman and Alma Mary Britt. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Colter and eight siblings. She was a member of Indianapolis Baptist Temple where she loved attending.

She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Muffler (Bernie); grandchildren, Michelle Mears (Jon) and Alisha Huffman (Douglas); great grandchildren, Zachary Rickett, Kristin Edwards (Alex), Tristen Huffman and Dylan Huffman; one sister, Nora Byrd; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the funeral home.

Visitation service will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m.

