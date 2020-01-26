0 Shares

Beatrice Hughes Firkin, 91, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at NHC Healthcare Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Samuel Hughes and Louie Beatrice Borden Hughes. She was a retired factory worker and a homemaker. She was the oldest living member of the Basil Chapel United Baptist Church, having been a member since 1944.

Survivors include two daughters: Pam Franklin and husband Randall, and Donetta Doyle and husband Tim; four grandchildren: Jennifer Franklin of Bowling Green, Justin Franklin and wife Jenny of Horse Cave, Joshua Doyle and wife Michelle of Oahu, Hawaii, and Kathina Greenwood and husband Chris of Smiths Grove; seven great-grandchildren: Mason, Christian, Makenzie, Hunter, and Benjamin Doyle, and Colton and Maddie Franklin; one sister, Katherine London and husband Jack of Hiseville; one brother, Jimmy Hughes and wife Bonnie of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Julius “Jude” Firkin; one brother, Herschel Hughes; and one sister, Jewell Rigdon.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Basil Chapel United Baptist Church.

