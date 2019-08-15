0 Shares

Ben L. Napper, 78, of Bowling Green, formerly of Roundhill, passed away Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired maintenance worker for Bowling Green City Schools and was an adept wood craftsman. He was the son of the late Lonnie Napper and Dorothy Mae Brooks Napper. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Emily Bland and Joan Summers; and a brother, Kenny Napper.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Doyle Cemetery. No other services are scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.