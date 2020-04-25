0 Shares

Benjamin Thomas Runner, 90 of Bowling Green died Friday.The Warren County native was a former vice-president of Bowling Green Bank &Trust where he was employed for 30 years.He was a graduate of Richardsville High School, Bowling Green Business University and IBM schools in Cincinnati and Atlanta. He was a sergeant E-5Army Veteran where he served with the 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He attended the Gospel of Peace Church. He was a KentuckyColonel, a mason and a former member of the night club of Kiwanis.He was a son of the late Commodore and Evie Manco Runner. He was preceded in death by his first love, Juanita Grider Runner. His survivors include his son Benjamin Thomas Runner IV and three sisters, Alice Smith, Brenda Cole Akin and Cheryl King.His interment will be at Mount Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

