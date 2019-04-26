0 Shares

Bennie Wayne Waldeck, 69 of Bonnieville passed away Thursday, April 25 at home with his family.

He was born in Bonnieville on February 11, 1950. Bennie was a roofer with Union #147 and he was a member and Deacon of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Bennie and a nephew Benji Waldeck

Bennie is survived by his wife-Jennie Reynolds Waldeck

Mother-Thelma Bryant Waldeck of Bonnieville

One daughter-Elizabeth Blackford of Bonnieville

Two sons-Robbie Waldeck & wife Paula of Bonnieville

Jason Waldeck of Bonnieville

Six grandchildren-Samantha May & Ervin, Michael Waldeck & Marissa, Haley Blackford & Alex,

Hannah Blackford & Austin, Kevin Waldeck & Haven Blackford

Eight great-grandchildren

One brother-Jerry Waldeck & wife Anna of Bonnieville

Nephew-Jeremy Waldeck & Lori; great-niece-Isabelle Waldeck and several other nieces & nephews

Funeral services for Bennie Wayne Waldeck will be 2pm Sunday, April 28 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Joe Foster officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial gifts be given to the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund.