Berle Legene Welsh (Updated)

Berle Legene Welsh, 79, Summer Shade, passed away Thursday, May, 14, 2020 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. Born January 16, 1941 in Kettle, KY, he was the son of the late Stonewall Lee and Dollie Frances Riddle Welsh. He was a retired plumber and an army veteran.

Survivors include one brother, Lonnie (Charlotte) Welsh; one step daughter, Judy (Carl) Cherry, Scottsville; one step son, Larry (Verne) Cruce, Chicago: several step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren:; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, were his wife, Daisy Welsh, three brothers, Myron, Reid, and Vernon Welsh and three sisters, Neva Estes, Nelda Siddens, and Nella Welsh.

Due to Covid 19, private graveside services will be held at later date

