BERNADINE LLOYD

Bernadine Lloyd 86 of Bowling Green,Ky died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the NHC Health and Rehab Center in Glasgow.  Born in Louisville, Ky, she was the daughter of the late Zelba and Dorothy Meador Smith and wife of the late Roy Lloyd. She was an accountant for Southern Kentucky Community Action.

She is survived by two daughters, Leslie Lloyd of Bowling Green and Melinda King and husband Todd of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Mitchell King and wife Chelsey of  Glasgow, Robert Lloyd of Bowling Green and Samantha Lorch and husband Tyler of Glasgow and four great-grandchildren, Payton, Kylee and Taylor King and Isabella Lorch.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, E G Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service for Bernadine Lloyd will be held at a later date at the Hillvue Church in Bowling Green.   A F Crow and Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

