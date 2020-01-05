0 Shares

Bernice Frances Wilcoxson, 97 of Center, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Born again at an early age, she lived a full life for the Lord, especially using her gift of music by writing spiritual hymns and playing the piano in church, where she was a member at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Most importantly, she wanted everyone she met to go to Heaven and was known for witnessing to others about Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Cinda Atwell, her husband, Dervel Wilcoxson, as well as her older siblings, Garnett Atwell, Susie Jewell, Anna Ennis, Thelma Heath and Wilda Turner.

She leaves behind her only child, Robert (Claudette) Wilcoxson, two grandchildren, Denise (Rex) Combs and Jonathan (Brooke) Wilcoxson and four great grandchildren, Dylan Gardner, Riley Gardner, Parker Wilcoxson and Landon Wilcoxson. Remaining also are a special grandson, Ross Schambon, a loving church family, special friend Deena Dyer, and many other dear friends she made along life’s journey.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gideons.

