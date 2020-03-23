0 Shares

Bertha Lucille Hogan, age 83 of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was native of Hart county and a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim Haire and Beulah Gentry Haire; many brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clifford Hogan; many nieces and nephews.

With the pandemic that is being experienced in the world, it is with much regret that the services will have to be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave.

