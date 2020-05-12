0 Shares

Bertha M. Skaggs, age 91, of Brownsville departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on October 11, 1928 to the late Willie Thompson and Flossie Doyle Thompson Logsdon. She was married to Haskell Skaggs, who preceded her in death.

Ms. Bertha, as she was known to many, was a former teacher for Edmonson County School Systems. She had a genuine love for children, and was involved with the Foster Grandparent Program. Ms. Bertha was one of the founding members of the Brownsville Homemakers, and would spend endless hours making shuck dolls, sewing, and painting. She was also a member of the Edmonson County Historical Society and Fairview United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Mike Skaggs (Beanie) of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Sam Skaggs (LaNetta), Julie Skaggs Reed (Mike) and Aaron Skaggs; four great-grandchildren, J.T. Skaggs, Samuel Skaggs, Luke Reed and Jake Reed; two brothers-in-law, Cliff Schroeder and Jerry Skaggs and two sisters-in-law, Ruby Meredith and Mary Skaggs. Besides her parents and spouse, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Neva Forschein; one son, Phillip Skaggs; three sisters, Merle Truman, Annie Edwards and Alice Schroeder and a brother, Arthur Thompson.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midway Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Charles Langdon, 102 Lindseyville Loop, Brownsville, KY 42210; Fairview Church Cemetery Fund, c/o A.B. Webb, P.O. Box 5, Brownsville, KY 42210 or to the charity of your choice.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL-

