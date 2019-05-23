0 Shares

Bertha Pearl Adwell, 84, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 08, 1934 in Cave City to the late Alvie and Hattie Doyle Gossett and the widow of Don Adwell. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired from Mammoth Cave Garment Company.

Survivors include two sons, Rocky Allen Adwell, Cave City, Steve Allen Adwell, Illinois; three brothers, Paul Gossett, Illinois, Howard Gossett and Junior Gossett, both of Horse Cave; three sisters, Betty Poynter and Frances Minor, both of Cave City and Hazel Smith, Smiths Grove; seven grandchildren, McKayla Pippin, Josh Adwell, Deanna Minor, David Adwell, Don Adwell, Steven Adwell, Cynthia Rayborn and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be at 1 PM, Saturday, May 25th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday and after 9 AM Saturday until time of services.