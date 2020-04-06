BESHEAR: Further action limiting public gatherings likely coming this week

0 Shares

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a visit to T. Marzetti Company in Horse Cave on Feb. 28, 2020.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday Kentucky will likely announce further steps to reduce gatherings this week.

Many continue to ignore guidance and gather in public without practicing social distancing, risking the lives of fellow Kentuckians and spread the novel coronavirus.

“It really shouldn’t take this,” he said of the need to take further action because some are being irresponsible.

People can go out for groceries and supplies and, when practicing social distancing, for walks or other exercise in their neighborhood, but otherwise need to stay at home, Beshear said.

“You individually have more control during this crisis than probably ever before in our history,” Beshear said. “Your specific actions make a difference in how protected the population is. So remember, it is your patriotic duty as an American, your duty as a Kentuckian to stay healthy at home.”

The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Beshear said these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.

“Do not travel anywhere for any reason,” Beshear said.

The Governor said social distancing is the key to blunting a surge in cases and urged Kentuckians not to let their guards down, even during the nice weather.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said Kentucky’s increase in cases has been slower than almost all other states. Stack said most people are listening to the guidance and direction of Beshear.

“Kentucky jumped on it, took quick action and our curve started to flatten,” Dr. Stack said.

Beshear said Saturday that Kentucky is adopting, on a voluntary basis, the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that people wear cloth masks in some situations. The new CDC guidance on masks can be found here.

“Cloth masks do not eliminate the need for you to do all of the social distancing,” Dr. Stack said.

Even with masks, people must remain six to 10 feet apart, he said.

“That’s what’s going to help us,” Dr. Stack said. “The hand hygiene, the covering your cough and your sneeze, that’s what’s going to keep us healthy.”

Testing update

Kentucky entered an agreement with Gravity Diagnostics in northern Kentucky to provide nearly 2,000 tests a day. Those tests will be used around the state, Beshear said.

“The goal is going to be to use those outside the golden triangle, which has U of L and UK and a number of other avenues to get quick testing,” Gov. Beshear said.

National Guard

Gov. Beshear said 334 members of the Kentucky National Guard have been activated to help at hospitals and food banks.

“They’re doing everything from helping at hospitals to helping at our food banks, which need that help more now than ever. We will see more of our Guard being activated as we go,” he said.

Case information

Beshear confirmed Sunday at least 955 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 38 of which were newly confirmed. Of those cases, at least 306 patients have recovered.

“Let’s make sure we keep these numbers as low as possible. Let’s make sure we are all doing our part,” Beshear said.

Officials confirmed at least 18,767 people have been tested, but the Governor said that the real number of tests likely is larger as there is some lag in reporting from different labs.

There were five new deaths reported Sunday, raising the state’s toll to 45 deaths related to the virus.

Those include 80-, 66- and 54-year-old females from Jefferson County, an 85-year-old female from McLean County, and an 80-year-old female from Shelby County.

More information

The CDC encourages people to follow these steps to prevent illness. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 800-722-5725 or call their local health care provider. To read Gov. Beshear’s news releases and watch other news regarding COVID-19 visit governor.ky.gov.

Each day at 5 p.m. EDT, Gov. Beshear holds briefings for Kentuckians that are streamed online at his Facebook and YouTube pages. Listeners can tune in to WCLU 1490-AM and 103.1-FM to hear the briefings each day at 4 p.m.

Gov. Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to be cautious of rumors and depend on proven and good sources of news, including governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

