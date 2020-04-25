Sat. Apr 25th, 2020

Beshear’s order allows absentee voting by mail in primary

April 25, 2020 Jason Thomas
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an order allowing Kentucky residents to submit mail-in absentee ballots in the upcoming primary election. The governor’s office said Friday that state elections officials also are working on a plan for limited in-person voting and possible drive-thru voting. The primary is set for June 23. The governor’s order allowing absentee mail-in voting came a day after Secretary of State Michael Adams offered his recommendations on how to proceed with the primary in midst of a public health crisis. Beshear’s order outlines procedures to be in place for the primary.

