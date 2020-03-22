Beshear: Third coronavirus death confirmed in Kentucky

62 Shares

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that a third person has died from the new coronavirus in Kentucky as the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to nearly 90. Beshear said Saturday the 67-year-old Anderson County man who died had several other health problems. The Democratic governor also urged residents to continue social distancing in order to prevent COVID-19 cases as much as possible. He said members of the public should pursue assistance if they need as the virus continues to spread across the state, urging that there “is no stigma” to doing so.

