Tue. Nov 5th, 2019

Beshear unofficially elected governor

1 min ago Brennan Crain
Governor

3,657 of 3,659 precincts – 99 percent

Andy Beshear, Dem 711,520 – 49 percent

Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 706,642 – 49 percent

John Hicks, Lib 28,450 – 2 percent

Secretary of State

3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent

x-Michael Adams, GOP 748,158 – 52 percent

Heather French Henry, Dem 684,186 – 48 percent

Attorney General

3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent

x-Daniel Cameron, GOP 825,813 – 58 percent

Gregory Stumbo, Dem 604,399 – 42 percent

Auditor

3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent

x-Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 782,026 – 56 percent

Sheri Donahue, Dem 576,984 – 41 percent

Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 46,586 – 3 percent

Treasurer

3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent

x-Allison Ball, GOP (i) 858,577 – 61 percent

Michael Bowman, Dem 557,431 – 39 percent

Agriculture Commissioner

3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent

x-Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 823,800 – 58 percent

Robert Haley Conway, Dem 547,300 – 39 percent

Josh Gilpin, Lib 44,634 – 3 percent

Supreme Court District 1

441 of 441 precincts – 100 percent

x-Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 71,697 – 57 percent

Whitney Westerfield, NP 53,119 – 43 percent

Court of Appeals 3rd Dist, 1st Div 3rd Dist, 2nd Div

535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 62,829 – 54 percent

Michael Caperton, NP (i) 54,055 – 46 percent

State House District 18

31 of 31 precincts – 100 percent

x-Samara Heavrin, GOP 8,655 – 60 percent

Becky Miller, Dem 5,701 – 40 percent

State House District 63

32 of 32 precincts – 100 percent

x-Kimberly Banta, GOP 10,921 – 63 percent

Josh Blair, Dem 6,385 – 37 percent

