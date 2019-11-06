Beshear unofficially elected governor
Governor
3,657 of 3,659 precincts – 99 percent
Andy Beshear, Dem 711,520 – 49 percent
Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 706,642 – 49 percent
John Hicks, Lib 28,450 – 2 percent
Secretary of State
3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent
x-Michael Adams, GOP 748,158 – 52 percent
Heather French Henry, Dem 684,186 – 48 percent
Attorney General
3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent
x-Daniel Cameron, GOP 825,813 – 58 percent
Gregory Stumbo, Dem 604,399 – 42 percent
Auditor
3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent
x-Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 782,026 – 56 percent
Sheri Donahue, Dem 576,984 – 41 percent
Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 46,586 – 3 percent
Treasurer
3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent
x-Allison Ball, GOP (i) 858,577 – 61 percent
Michael Bowman, Dem 557,431 – 39 percent
Agriculture Commissioner
3,659 of 3,659 precincts – 100 percent
x-Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 823,800 – 58 percent
Robert Haley Conway, Dem 547,300 – 39 percent
Josh Gilpin, Lib 44,634 – 3 percent
Supreme Court District 1
441 of 441 precincts – 100 percent
x-Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 71,697 – 57 percent
Whitney Westerfield, NP 53,119 – 43 percent
Court of Appeals 3rd Dist, 1st Div 3rd Dist, 2nd Div
535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 62,829 – 54 percent
Michael Caperton, NP (i) 54,055 – 46 percent
State House District 18
31 of 31 precincts – 100 percent
x-Samara Heavrin, GOP 8,655 – 60 percent
Becky Miller, Dem 5,701 – 40 percent
State House District 63
32 of 32 precincts – 100 percent
x-Kimberly Banta, GOP 10,921 – 63 percent
Josh Blair, Dem 6,385 – 37 percent