Beshear vs. Bevin political showdown set in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In Kentucky political circles, Beshear vs. Bevin has become shorthand for the bitter feud between the state’s governor and attorney general over legal issues with sweeping implications for the future.

The drama between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has been spiced by subplots — some involving Beshear’s family — and now Kentucky’s voters will get a chance to take sides at the ballot box on a rivalry that has clearly gotten personal.

The two won their parties’ nominations in Tuesday’s primary election for governor. Now they will square off in November in a grudge match that will have national political experts watching for signs that a Republican incumbent closely aligned with the president might be more vulnerable than expected.

Beshear outlasted two prominent rivals — Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen — to win the Democratic nomination. Bevin had to fend off a strong challenge from state Rep. Robert Goforth, who garnered nearly 40% of the Republican vote.

