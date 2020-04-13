0 Shares

Bessie Gross Preston, age 89, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Louisville. Bessie was a previous resident of Edmonson County, and was born on September 15, 1930 to the late Ellis Gross and Dessie Lobb Gross. She was married to Hayward Preston, who survives.

Bessie was a woman of strong faith and principles whose love of family knew no bounds. She was a former machine operator for P. Lorillard Tobacco, a member of Christian Home General Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– daughter-in-law Shelia Owens Phelps; grandchildren, Michael Drake (Della) and Melissa Drake (Chris) and four beautiful great-grandchildren Nikka, Uriah, Isabella and Elijah. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Patty, and her adult children, Joe Phelps and Rita Drake.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice, 3532 Ephram McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

-ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

